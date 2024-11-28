CNBC: Chinese yuan to hit record lows as US tariff threat mounts, investment banks forecast

Trump tariffs 2.0 – be careful what you wish for
Don’t hold your breath
DHL: ECOMM TIESKNIN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENSIONMAERSK: DECARB PUSHUPS: DIVIDEND RISKXOM: UPDATEVW: MILESTONE LINE: UNLIKEDXOM: DRILL BABY DRILLMAERSK: GREEN PUSHGM: BIG HITAMZN: STRIKEZIM: EXIT STAGE LEFTDSV: ZERO US TARIFFS IMPACT XPO: LOOKING GOOD
DHL: ECOMM TIESKNIN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENSIONMAERSK: DECARB PUSHUPS: DIVIDEND RISKXOM: UPDATEVW: MILESTONE LINE: UNLIKEDXOM: DRILL BABY DRILLMAERSK: GREEN PUSHGM: BIG HITAMZN: STRIKEZIM: EXIT STAGE LEFTDSV: ZERO US TARIFFS IMPACT XPO: LOOKING GOOD
CNBC reports:
Chinese authorities are contending with a weakening yuan as global investment banks forecast the currency to hit record lows, in anticipation of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump following through with his tariff threats.
Major investment banks and research firms project offshore yuan to weaken to an average 7.51 per dollar through the end of 2025, according to CNBC’s calculation of forecasts from 13 institutions.
That would mark the currency’s weakest level on record, according to LSEG data going back to 2004…
To read the full post, please click here.
Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears
Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'
More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter
Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'
'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound
Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes
UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder
Airfreight's forward planning prevents chaotic Q4 rate hikes
Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article