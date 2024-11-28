Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CNBC: Chinese yuan to hit record lows as US tariff threat mounts, investment banks forecast

trade wars dollar rmb © Ginasanders
CNBC reports:

Chinese authorities are contending with a weakening yuan as global investment banks forecast the currency to hit record lows, in anticipation of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump following through with his tariff threats.

Major investment banks and research firms project offshore yuan to weaken to an average 7.51 per dollar through the end of 2025, according to CNBC’s calculation of forecasts from 13 institutions.

That would mark the currency’s weakest level on record, according to LSEG data going back to 2004…

To read the full post, please click here.

