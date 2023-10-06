More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Asia-North Europe carriers took advantage of the Chinese national holiday this week to announce new ...
It’s busy days in Marseille.
All sorts of rumours concerning how CMA CGM managed a challenging Q3 23 have circulated, with most of them, as you may know, focusing on its 3PL arm, Ceva Logistics, and staff optimisation across various tiers of seniority.
Chief-in-command Rodolphe Saadé is understood to be “very cost-conscious” and also “fully aware” that the interims* already “show the full extent of a downturn” that is here to stay, Premium sources whisper.
(*For that matter, last year’s Q3 22 headline is, of ...
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
Pessimistic box lines cancel India-to-US GRIs and peak surcharges
Fighting ICTSI Portland case forces dockers' union ILWU into bankruptcy
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article