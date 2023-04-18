By Alessandro Pasetti 18/04/2023

It was in mid-November when senior sources pointed to Bolloré Logistics being on the CMA CGM radar.

You should remember this: ’CMA CGM blockbuster logistics M&A rumoured’.

Now it’s out in the public domain (emphasis in bold added), testifying to how long it may take for a deal to hit the newswires.

“The CMA CGM Group announced today [18 April] that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the transportation and logistics activities held through Bolloré Logistics. The negotiations are in line ...

