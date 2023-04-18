Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks
CMA CGM has announced that from 15 May it will transfer its remaining vessel calls at ...
It was in mid-November when senior sources pointed to Bolloré Logistics being on the CMA CGM radar.
You should remember this: ’CMA CGM blockbuster logistics M&A rumoured’.
Now it’s out in the public domain (emphasis in bold added), testifying to how long it may take for a deal to hit the newswires.
“The CMA CGM Group announced today [18 April] that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the transportation and logistics activities held through Bolloré Logistics. The negotiations are in line ...
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Comment on this article