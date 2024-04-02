CMA CGM and GTS Logistics look to decarbonise services in Europe

By LoadstarEditorial 02/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

• A commercial joint-venture that combines both companies’ complementary

offerings with extended freighter capacity.

• An extensive expertise across Italy and now in other European countries, and

door-to-door transport services integrated across the entire market.

• A shared ambition to invest in and shape the future of decarbonized

transportation and logistics.

CMA CGM, a global player of sea, land, air and logistics solutions and GTS General Transport Service, a

leading Italian intermodal company, are pleased to announce the establishment of a strategic joint venture aimed at offering reliable, affordable, and decarbonized transportation and logistics services in Italy and in Europe.

The joint venture, named European Container Network, will combine the expertise and resources of both companies to provide innovative and sustainable transportation solutions to any containerized business in Italy and Europe.

By leveraging GTS assets, expertise, and network across Italy and now in other European countries, along CMA CGM’s global shipping capabilities, the joint venture will offer integrated door-to-door transportation services to the entire market, enhancing efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

The joint venture will focus on expanding multimodal transportation options, optimizing supply chain

processes, and driving innovation in the transportation industry. With a commitment to sustainability, the partnership will prioritize eco-friendly practices and technologies to minimize environmental impact.

Initially focused on the Italian market, but promoting a rapid growth across Europe, the establishment of this joint venture marks a significant milestone for both companies and underscores their commitment to make the supply-chain of its customers as green and as reliable as possible. With a shared vision for the future, GTS and CMA CGM are poised to deliver value-added services that set new standards for excellence in the industry.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with CMA CGM. By combining our strengths in intermodal rail transportation with CMA CGM’s expertise in shipping and logistics, we will create a seamless and sustainable solution that meets the evolving needs of our customers.”, said Alessio Muciaccia, CEO of GTS.

“We see tremendous potential in this partnership with GTS. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for all JV’s customers, offering them innovative and decarbonized solutions if they wish to switch to rail

(#Switch2Rail)”, said Christine Cabau Woehrel, Executive Vice President Assets and Operations of CMA

CGM.