CMA CGM – 2024 financial results

Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark
MSC has returned to Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for up to eight 21,700 teu LNG ...
PRESS RELEASE
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Streamlining the world’s second-busiest shipping lane – Port Klang and the Malaysian Maritime Single Window
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
So long then, Polar Air Cargo, and thanks for all the theatrics
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
