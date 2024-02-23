CMA CGM – 2023 annual results

By LoadstarEditorial 23/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

2023 annual financial results: Financial results reflect a year of contrasts for the transport and logistics industry and confirm the relevance of the CMA CGM Group’s strategy

– Gradual deterioration in the maritime shipping environment throughout 2023, including in the fourth quarter, causing an anticipated year-on-year decline in revenue and operating profit.

– A year shaped by the Group’s sustained expansion and investment drive, with new acquisitions across the transport and logistics value chain and capital projects to support decarbonization.

– A robust Group positioned to weather an uncertain 2024.

Commenting on the results for the year, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, said:

“As our sector normalized, the Group’s performance remained solid in 2023. Shipping market conditions deteriorated progressively during the year. Our results are down as we expected. Logistics, on the other hand, is proving more resilient, and accounts for a significant part of our business. Our Group now stands on two solid pillars, which will enable us to weather cyclical changes more efficiently. Backed by our financial strength and the commitment of our employees, we will continue to invest in the transformation of the Group, particularly decarbonization and artificial intelligence, in order to pursue our sustainable and profitable development.”

During its meeting, the Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The full release is here.