News / China Airlines to sell five B747-400Fs

China Airlines Cargo 747
© Clawan | Dreamstime.com
Taiwan-headquartered China Airlines is selling five of its 747-400 freighters. According to reports, the carrier has contracted Aircraft Management Services to handle the sale – all five aircraft were manufactured between 2001 and 2003. At the time of writing, eight the Taiwanese carrier’s 14-strong fleet of 747-400Fs are parked, with three reportedly not flown since 2022.

