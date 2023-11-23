By Alexander Whiteman 23/11/2023

Taiwan-headquartered China Airlines is selling five of its 747-400 freighters. According to reports, the carrier has contracted Aircraft Management Services to handle the sale – all five aircraft were manufactured between 2001 and 2003. At the time of writing, eight the Taiwanese carrier’s 14-strong fleet of 747-400Fs are parked, with three reportedly not flown since 2022.