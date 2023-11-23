New emissions rules may have little impact on the global air cargo fleet
Incoming ICAO emissions standards will have little impact on the freighter market, considering they will ...
Taiwan-headquartered China Airlines is selling five of its 747-400 freighters. According to reports, the carrier has contracted Aircraft Management Services to handle the sale – all five aircraft were manufactured between 2001 and 2003. At the time of writing, eight the Taiwanese carrier’s 14-strong fleet of 747-400Fs are parked, with three reportedly not flown since 2022.
Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower
South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor
Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand
Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension
Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again
More shipping lines set to plunge into losses in Q4
Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert
More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten
Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains
Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles
DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle
As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article