Chinese operators warned: raise green ambitions or see investors back off
Climate change is providing yet another motivation for investment firms to diversify from China. Last week, ...
Despite widespread unpopularity and criticism, it is unlikely any revision will be made to the International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Index (CII) at next week’s MEPC 80, an IMO source has told The Loadstar.
Issues to be discussed by the Marine Environment Protection Committee include underwater noise, designation of particularly sensitive sea areas for wildlife protection and progress on IMO adoption of a revised GHG strategy.
This new strategy will incorporate a regulatory roadmap for the adoption of new zero-carbon fuels like ammonia, as well as “mid- and long-term measures” to incentivise decarbonisation.
A “review of the short-term measure” is also on the agenda, as proposals abound over how to improve the legislation. For example, the World Shipping Council (WSC) is proposing CII uses teu-miles, instead of weight, to determine its calculations.
It said: “Any attempt to agree an average assumed weight would be just that – an assumption – and inherently inaccurate. Typical container weights vary greatly, and even when averaged, vary between routes with some trades having a higher percentage of heavy or light containers than others.”
China wants modification of fuel consumption data entered into IMO’s global ship fuel oil consumption database “before 30 June each year” to “avoid input errors”. European countries, including EU member states, are calling for that data to be made more widely available to increase scrutiny on the shipping industry, and allow “administrations, port authorities and other stakeholders… to provide incentives to ships rated A or B”.
Meanwhile, the International Chamber of Shipping, along with India, Norway and Liberia, has submitted a draft resolution to re-designate any biofuel “certified as a sustainable fuel as per the LCA guidelines” to be automatically zero-carbon rated under CII.
However, IMO spokesperson Natasha Brown told The Loadstar a major overhaul was extremely unlikely, explaining: “How can you change something which has not even been implemented for a year? We have not even had the first round of reporting yet.”
She added: “Next week is about how are we going to make sure we review [the CII] effectively, so that we do take onboard whatever the experience is in this first year of operation – and the second and third; then you have good data on which to make changes.”
Climate change is providing yet another motivation for investment firms to diversify from China. Last week, ...
With an order for two 650 teu newbuilds, A2B-online is demonstrating how feeder operators will ...
Cleaner shipping should be powered by port optimisation, rather than the currently favoured slow-steaming strategy ...
Originally touted as a clean-burning fuel with reduced sulphur and particulates and a part-way decarbonisation ...
Optimism or realism?
Maersk Line has called on governments to boost the development of green energy by helping ...
Four regional governors, from California, Washington state, Oregon and British Columbia in Canada, are joining ...
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy
MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend
HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'
EXCLUSIVE: Global head of key logistics vertical leaves Mærsk
MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo
Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike
Carriers face cargo logjams as congestion persists at Mundra
New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high
Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment
Pharma supply shortages drive calls for more integrated supply chains
Comment on this article