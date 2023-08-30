Ceva Logistics snaps up India's Stellar Value Chain Solutions

By LoadstarEditorial 31/08/2023

Ceva Logistics announced earlier this month to have agreed to acquire 96% of Mumbai-based Stellar Value Chain Solutions from an affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus and other shareholders.

“Started in 2016 by Anshuman Singh, Stellar Value Chain Solutions has grown into a key local player in contract logistics with omni-channel fulfillment services in the eCommerce, automotive, food products, consumer, fashion and retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals market segments. Anshuman Singh will continue driving this business following the acquisition,” it said.

Ceva will consolidate about ...

