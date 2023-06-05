CBS: FedEx founder Fred Smith: An 'overnight' success (VIDEO)

FedEx pilots win ‘tentative agreement’ on new contract after strike threat
The threat of strike action by its pilots appears to have wrung concessions out of ...
CBS News reports:
When Fred Smith started his next-day delivery company Federal Express in 1973, flying packages to customers, it was not an overnight success. Today FedEx moves 15 million packages a day aboard its fleet of aircraft, through hubs in Memphis and other cities, to more than 200 countries around the world. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Smith about how the former Marine captain and decorated Vietnam veteran transformed the shipping industry.
To watch the video, please ...
Container freight rates: 'collapse' is the word, says Xeneta
CMA CGM liner trades pummelled in Q1 – and there's worse to come
Mexican rail seizures give near-shoring interests pause for thought
Cargo shifts back to US west coast ports, but some has gone for good
Digital forwarders back in the spotlight: can they compete?
Major box lines still fighting over diminishing supply of smaller ships
'Alarming signals' as airfreight capacity rises and rates fall
Hapag-Lloyd kicks off its ship demolition programme
Evergreen and Wan Hai face up to bearish market as profits tumble
FedEx pilots win ‘tentative agreement’ on new contract after strike threat
Comment on this article