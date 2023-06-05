CBS: FedEx founder Fred Smith: An 'overnight' success (VIDEO)

By LoadstarEditorial 05/06/2023

CBS News reports:

When Fred Smith started his next-day delivery company Federal Express in 1973, flying packages to customers, it was not an overnight success. Today FedEx moves 15 million packages a day aboard its fleet of aircraft, through hubs in Memphis and other cities, to more than 200 countries around the world. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Smith about how the former Marine captain and decorated Vietnam veteran transformed the shipping industry.

