Cargo Volumes continue to grow at Liege Airport

Challenge: an 'integrator of complex cargo' with pick 'n' mix services
Forwarders wanting to offer customers complex verticals don’t need to invest in expertise themselves, just ...
March 2024 confirms Liege Airport’s excellent start to the year, with tonnage up 16% on March 2023.
Over the month of March 2024, the number of cargo aircraft movements rose by 8% compared with the same period in 2023. Freight traffic rose by 16% (104,080 tons vs. 90,097 tons) in March 2024, and by more than 14% year-to-date in 2024.
This increase in volumes outstrips the trend in global demand of 11%, as revealed by an analysis by Xeneta. Cargo air transport got off to a stronger start than forecasted at the end of 2023. E-commerce and the difficulties encountered by maritime transport in the Red Sea and its modal shift towards airfreight further fuelled this strong growth.
The airport’s transformation continues, with operations taking place more during the day and less at night. In March 2024 the number of night flights was 12% down in comparison to March 2023 (860 movements vs. 981 movements), while daytime movements grew by 26%. In addition, since the beginning of the year the airport has seen a reduction in the number of flights operated by both the B747-400F and 747- 200F (-8%), the least acoustically efficient aircraft.
Laurent Jossart, CEO Liege Airport: “We are particularly pleased with the growth in volumes at Liege Airport’s logistics and multimodal hub. We beat our all-time record for volumes in a week 13 of the year (previous record set in 2021). This is a big encouragement for the future and confirms the validity of our Masterplan 2023- 2040.”
K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims
Ceva top creditor as shoe company goes bust, hit by e-commerce boom
Red Sea update: More ships attacked as Houthis claim danger area 'expanding'
Baltimore: liners rerouting, but automotive supply chains will be hardest hit
Airfreight shift as Taiwan earthquake impacts semiconductor production
Kuehne + Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity
Flexport sues BCO for $12.3m of unpaid box detention charges
Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates
Major Danish shipping lane shut due to missile risk
Carriers unveil new FAK hikes in bid to halt Asia-Europe rates slide
Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane
Box logjams at Canadian ports as import surge meets rail shortages
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article