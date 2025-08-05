Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Bangladesh exporters rush to beat tariff deadline for US-bound cargo

dreamstime_xs_292925488 (1)
Chittagong port © Asmtamanna |
By

With just two days to go, Bangladeshi exporters are rushing to get goods off the docks in Chittagong ahead of new tariffs on US imports.

From Thursday, shippers will find their exports to the US subject to a total tariff rate of ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bangladesh Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chittagong’s Inland Container Depot (ICD) Trump Tariff wars