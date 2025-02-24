Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Aviation authority dismissals fire up US aviation safety debate

Photo: © Karenr | Dreamstime.com
By

The sacking of employees of the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force headed by Elon Musk has fuelled discussion on the state of air traffic control.

Air cargo stakeholders are concerned about repercussions for critical shipments.

In response to a slew of job cuts, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) said it would analyse the effect on aviation safety, the national airspace system and its members.

    Topics

    Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) Professional Aviation Safety Specialists Trump 2.0 US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)

