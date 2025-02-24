Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely
US manufacturers are growing increasingly concerned over their supply chains’ exposure to potential tariffs. Since returning ...
The sacking of employees of the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force headed by Elon Musk has fuelled discussion on the state of air traffic control.
Air cargo stakeholders are concerned about repercussions for critical shipments.
In response to a slew of job cuts, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) said it would analyse the effect on aviation safety, the national airspace system and its members.
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
