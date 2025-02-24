By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 24/02/2025

The sacking of employees of the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force headed by Elon Musk has fuelled discussion on the state of air traffic control.

Air cargo stakeholders are concerned about repercussions for critical shipments.

In response to a slew of job cuts, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) said it would analyse the effect on aviation safety, the national airspace system and its members.