By Gavin van Marle 02/10/2024

The Jordanian government has agreed to extend APM Terminal’s concession agreement at its key container gateway of Aqaba by a further 15 years.

The Maersk-owned port operating unit’s concession to manage Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) now runs until 2046.

APM Terminals chief executive Keith Svendsen explained that the concession extension came on the back of a new $242m investment package drawn up by the terminal operator “aimed at, among other things, reducing emissions and reaching net zero by 2040”.

“The extension of the partnership underlines our successful public-private partnership in Jordan and it will help us expand and develop our relationship even further, exploring the opportunities in creating a green corridor connecting the supply chains of Jordan, while at the same time it is a central value for APM Terminals to develop job opportunities and upskilling of our employees to the benefit of the Kingdom,” says Keith Svendsen.

Around $500,000 of the investment has been set aside for training new staff, he added.

An investment of approximately $242m is part of the extended partnership and development plans aimed at, among other things, reducing emissions and reaching net zero by 2040. The commitment to sustainability at the terminal is already evident through integrating solar energy, which reduces the environmental footprint on electricity, and water consumption.

“It is remarkable to see, how our employees in Aqaba have delivered and I am happy that we commit further into the future, to lift standards for connectivity in Jordan and beyond, but also to do it with sustainable and future-forward solutions,” Aqaba Container Terminal chief executive Harald Nijhof said.

ACT handled just under 900,000 teu, a growth of 5.4% over the year before. According to the eeSea liner database it has a current capacity of 1.3m teu per year.

“Our extended partnership with APM Terminals stands as a prime example of Jordan’s most successful public-private collaborations,” Aqaba Development Corporation chief executive Hussein Safadi said.

“Since 2006, this joint venture has consistently delivered outstanding results, improving port operations and promoting sustainable development. This extension will propel ACT towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, solidifying its status as a leading regional port.

“This next phase of our partnership embodies a shared vision for a prosperous and sustainable future, showcasing the power of strategic PPPs in driving economic growth and technological progress,” he added.

