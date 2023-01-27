Freightos set to list on Nasdaq when markets open
Freightos is set to list on the US Nasdaq exchange today, following’s yesterday’s meeting of ...
Walking around Smithfield Market in London before dinner last night, while enjoying the company of some gentlemen who make a living out of buying and selling businesses, one of my comrades had a good laugh when I made some basic remarks on Freightos (CRGO).
I had said something along the lines that indeed, the freight booking platform will use $80m proceeds from its debut IPO held yesterday to… promote its brand. That’s core to the business model, that is the business ...
