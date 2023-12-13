'Running on empty'
Stuck in limbo, it seems
You may not need to perform a thorough regression analysis of Kuehne + Nagel’s (K+N) income payout if you recall exactly how its distribution behaved in the past decade or so.
But you may need to go for it if you want to try and understand how the world’s largest forwarder ’thinks’ about the downturn, at a time when cost efficiency remains of paramount importance. And there’s a lot of that – on top of it being prepared cash-wise to take ...
CMA CGM leads from the front in new rates assault on shippers
Strike at DHL parcel hub over lack of new contract, but UPS avoids stoppage
Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'
Carriers pushing rate hikes ahead of new year service suspensions
More liner services avoiding canals to head for the Cape
Strike across Flemish waterways disrupts Antwerp port operations
Ex-China e-commerce surge triggers air capacity squeeze and rate hike
Pharma shipping is trendy, 'but service and quality level just isn’t there'
Israel-Hamas war driving up costs for carriers and their customers
Demand prospects for new year see box carriers back in charter market
MSC's classic Clasquin deal blurs neutrality line – so what?
Forwarding veteran Robert Reiter is DHL GF's new CEO in the US
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article