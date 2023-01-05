WSJ: Amazon layoffs to hit over 18,000 workers, the most in recent tech wave
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports: Amazon. AMZN -0.79% com Inc.’s layoffs will affect more than 18,000 ...
Not even Flexport can suck up the vast swathes of Amazon corporate ranks currently facing an employment-free start to 2023. According to the WSJ, some 18,000 jobs are going from the swollen ecommerce behemoth this month, or some 5% of its corporate workforce. CEO Andy Jasser, pipped to the post yesterday by WSJ in announcing the bad news, has today been forced to write to staff.
Apparently the company is prioritising “what matters most to customers”, namely, apparently, cutting staff after ...
Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers
Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia
‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market
FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints
CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans
'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules
Etihad's David Kerr to help UK fledgling freighter carrier take off
Comment on this article