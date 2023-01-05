By Alex Lennane 05/01/2023

Not even Flexport can suck up the vast swathes of Amazon corporate ranks currently facing an employment-free start to 2023. According to the WSJ, some 18,000 jobs are going from the swollen ecommerce behemoth this month, or some 5% of its corporate workforce. CEO Andy Jasser, pipped to the post yesterday by WSJ in announcing the bad news, has today been forced to write to staff.

Apparently the company is prioritising “what matters most to customers”, namely, apparently, cutting staff after ...

