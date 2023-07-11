By Alex Whiteman 11/07/2023

Amazon is continuing to cut back its air freight operations after reductions to European services and severing ties with one of its US charter partners.

Having reportedly terminated a CMI agreement with Silver Airways for five ATR72-500 freighters, the online retailer added: “We’re reducing some Amazon Air flights in Europe, which won’t impact [the] delivery experience customers can expect from Amazon in the region.”

A spokesperson would not be drawn on the level of cuts to services that commenced in 2020 and largely operated with ASL Airlines 737-800Fs, but The Loadstar understands an agreement with ASL remains in place for European flights.

According to Planespotters, ASL Ireland flies nine 737Fs on behalf of Amazon, one of which is parked, but ASL told The Loadstar it couldn’t comment on its customers.

Prior to these developments, aircraft databases showed Amazon with 89 aircraft in service: the five Silver Airways-operated ATR72Fs; 29 737Fs operated by ASL Airlines, Atlas Air and Sun Country Airlines; and 55 767Fs operated by Atlas Air, ATI and Cargojet.

This latest cutback continues the theme of the past six months. In December, local sources told The Loadstar Amazon was set to place four 767-300Fs in Miami to ply routes to South America – its first foray into the region – operated by Air Transport International (ATI), connecting Bogota, Lima and Quito.

“Amazon has too many aircraft for the current environment, so it is taking its first steps into South America,” a source said at the time.“It is likely it will end up being e-commerce southbound and perishables going north.”

Sources said Amazon had failed to attract interest, however, as it had sought “crazy” numbers and managed to upset the local market.