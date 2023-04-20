From WeWorky to Milkrun’s spectacular nepo baby faceplant!
Hard to spot where “Ponzi” ends and value creation begins
Demand and inventory patterns continue to dominate crystal ball predictions by the analysts
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages
Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks
Ups and downs at Zim as market forces blow hot and cold
