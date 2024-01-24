AIT Worldwide Logistics opens state-of-the-art facility in Chicago suburbs

AIT Worldwide set to buy UK pharma forwarder Mach II Shipping
LEED-certified Palatine location consolidates AIT industry expertise, full-service warehousing
ITASCA, IL (Jan. 23, 2024) – AIT Worldwide Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, is proud to announce the opening of its all-new AIT-Chicago office and warehouse, a LEED-certified facility in Palatine, Illinois. This significant milestone consolidates the company’s suburban Chicago operations and support staff, previously dispersed among three locations in Itasca and Wood Dale, into a unified, more sustainable terminal.
The newly constructed, 370,000-square-foot building is now AIT’s largest station, offering three times the space of its predecessor facilities combined. In addition to two floors (30,000 square feet) of modern office space, the new location’s bonded warehouse is also a Transportation Security Administration Certified Cargo Screening Facility.
Designed to handle a wide variety of shipping needs, the property is equipped with 58 dock doors to provide full-service warehousing, including pick and pack services, short- and long-term storage, and multiple temperature-controlled areas for food logistics and life sciences commodities.
The facility unites more than 240 teammates representing many of AIT’s specialized logistics groups under one roof, including experts from consumer retail, critical solutions, government and aerospace, the Life Sciences Division, food logistics, high-tech, home delivery, and the Middle Mile Network.
According to AIT’s Chairman and CEO, Vaughn Moore, the new AIT-Chicago is the most recent example of the company’s infrastructure investment to support its vision to become the global logistics provider respected for delivering a world-class experience.
“This facility is a reflection of AIT’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” he said. “By bringing our teams closer together in this state-of-the-art space, we’re continuing to exceed customer expectations by enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability at the company’s largest terminal.”
In line with its 2035 net-zero carbon emissions goal, AIT’s newest location is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified by the U.S. Green Building Council. Constructing the building with a focus on energy savings, water efficiency, and improved indoor air quality led AIT to include six 30-foot warehouse cooling fans, LED lighting, motion sensor lights and faucets, five 480V+ fast chargers for electric vehicles, and a charger for electric trucks.
According to AIT’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan, the multi-purpose facility was also designed to support the organization’s core values.
Benefits include a faster internet connection with a backup system, EV parking with access to charging, micro markets for meals and refreshments, a recreation area, and spaces in a variety of sizes and configurations to foster collaboration from private conversations to group meetings.
“This modern facility is a testament to the company’s growth and the hard work of our dedicated teammates,” Tholan said. “It will enable us to integrate operations more effectively, ultimately benefiting our clients with faster, even more reliable logistics solutions.”
Strategically located near major interstate highways, key intermodal terminals, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the Palatine facility is the newest member of AIT’s global network, featuring more than 130 offices worldwide.
