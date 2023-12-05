Sign up for our FREE newsletter
AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires European life sciences specialist Mach II Shipping

The businessman holds out his hand to make a deal. Concept of a contract or deal, making an offer. Signing or renewing a contract. Come to universal consensus. Diplomatic and political success.
By

PRESS RELEASE 

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIT Worldwide Logistics, a global supply chain solutions leader, has acquired Mach II Shipping Ltd, a U.K.-based freight forwarder specializing in worldwide distribution of pharmaceuticals and related products. The deal includes a subsidiary in the Netherlands in addition to a global network of life sciences partners.

According to AIT’s Executive Vice President, Life Sciences, Chris Amberg, the acquired company (commonly known as Mach 2 or Pharmafreight) has earned a reputation for extremely high-quality shipping solutions in the demanding life sciences industry, including transportation programs for clinical trials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical machinery, and finished products.

“In addition to temperature-controlled air freight, Mach 2 provides outstanding dedicated road service for high-value life sciences moves throughout Europe with a managed fleet of temperature-controlled vehicles operated by Good Distribution Practices-trained independent contractors,” Amberg said. “Additionally, their value-added services include in-house customs clearance and a temperature-controlled warehouse in Ashford, Middlesex, near London Heathrow Airport.”

Services at the Ashford location are mirrored by a second office in the Netherlands, opened in 2019 as a response to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union. Customers requiring a post-Brexit alternative to working in the U.K. receive the same top-quality standard of service from the Nieuw-Vennep office, located just minutes away from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, while avoiding Brexit-related customs or regulatory challenges. The Netherlands facility features an ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezer farm, safely and securely storing oncology products at below -60°C.

Mach 2’s global Pharmafreight partner network is also included as part of the acquisition. Formed in 2000, the network has grown over the past two decades under the leadership of Mach 2 Shipping Commercial Director, Andy Hughes. As a result of careful recruitment and vetting, Pharmafreight is a first-rate collective of audited, approved independent freight forwarders operating under Good Distribution Practices in 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

In addition to promoting best practices for total quality across the network, Pharmafreight ensures consistent quality with international partner training (including GDP training) and a global sales call program to boost cooperation between network partners.

“Our teammates across Mach 2 and Pharmafreight are eagerly continuing to provide stable, high-quality service for our customers as we prepare to integrate fully with AIT in 2024,” Hughes said. “This acquisition is providing a phenomenal opportunity to enhance our solutions for customers as we tap into AIT’s vast worldwide network.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Mach 2 and Pharmafreight teammates to the company,” said AIT’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan. “Their well-tenured expertise provides an instant boost to our world-class Life Sciences Division, and we look forward to elevating cold chain service for our customers, especially in Europe.”

In addition to being Authorized Economic Operator and Good Distribution Practices certified, the Mach 2 United Kingdom office is one of just 20 forwarders with Wholesale Distribution Authorization (WDA) granted from the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Likewise, the Netherlands location is one of only 15 forwarders to earn API storage registration; it has also obtained Japanese Foreign Manufacturer Accreditation, and the facility will soon hold its own Dutch WDA and Manufacturers Import Authorization (MIA) license.

Terms of AIT’s acquisition of Mach II Shipping Ltd have not been disclosed.

