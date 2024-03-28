Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and GTS prolong SAF collaboration

By LoadstarEditorial 28/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP) and the Global Transport Solutions (GTS) Group, encompassing Marinetrans and Best Global Logistics (BGL), are pleased to announce the extension of their collaboration on AFKLMP’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme.

This collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to sustainability and supports GTS’s Going Green initiative.

The continuation of this partnership emphasises a shared commitment to environmental responsibility throughout the logistics and airfreight value chain. By aligning efforts, AFKLMP and GTS are actively contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions, setting an example for others in the industry to follow.

AFKLMP’s SAF programme stands as a beacon of innovation in the quest for sustainable aviation solutions. By fostering partnerships and driving forward-thinking approaches, AFKLMP’s SAF

programme not only sets a precedent, it also serves as a catalyst for transformative change within the industry. In reaffirming their commitment to sustainability, AFKLMP and GTS underscore the AFKLMP SAF programme’s tangible and impactful role in reducing air cargo logistics’ environmental impact.

John Burgstra, co-CEO of Global Transport Solutions, expressed his satisfaction: “We are pleased to extend our long-term collaboration with AFKLMP Cargo’s SAF programme. This partnership reflects our commitment to sustainability and our shared determination to reduce the impact of aviation on our planet. By participating in the SAF programme, we are proudly contributing to the scale-up of biofuels for the aviation sector and to making our shipments more sustainable.”

GertJan Roelands, SVP Commercial at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, remarked: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the GTS Group on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. We commend the GTS Group for their leadership in sustainability, and we are proud to partner with them as we work towards a more sustainable future for the logistics and airfreight industry.

Since introducing the first SAF programme in the airfreight industry in 2022, we have partnered with over 60 stakeholders and introduced numerous solutions to further reduce our industry’s carbon footprint. While we acknowledge that we have a long way to go, we remain committed to making a difference and taking action on this critical issue.”

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s SAF programme enables stakeholders in the logistics and airfreight industry to power a percentage of their flights with SAF. Customers determine their own level of engagement and AFKLMP ensures that their entire investment is used for sourcing SAF. By participating in the programme, customers not only reduce their carbon footprint, but confirm their

commitment to leading the industry towards a more sustainable future.