By Alex Lennane 05/10/2023

Parts of the air cargo industry are still failing to face up to the need to cut emissions, despite customers urging them to do so.

In a panel at the recent Air Cargo Handling & Logistics conference in Athens, delegates asked whether the benefits of aviation and air cargo outweighed the impact of emissions on climate change.

Admitting that it was a “provocative” question, outgoing SVP of Emirates SkyCargo Henrik Ambak said aviation was responsible for about 2.5% of global emissions – “not the end of the world”, he said.

“You could discuss whether the priority is to fix that, with some of the other consequences it has, or whether there are other issues that are easier to deal with, technologically, economically.”

He argued that air cargo was ‘sustainable’ because of its other impacts, such as providing an income for farmers in Kenya.

“During a disaster, the air cargo industry provides the solutions. We send life-saving vaccines to Africa; is that really sustainable? Yes, of course.”

“We all know there is not enough SAF available. I predict the discussions that we have regarding sustainability in aviation will only increase, and it will be much more difficult to explain our contribution to world economy, to world society.

“I think it’s really important to continue to tell that story. But there will be a big challenge in the future for us, to keep on telling this story and making sure that there are no policymakers in Europe without knowledge of the cargo industry with the ambition to reduce us.

“Do people, in reality, really care?”

This view was backed by a delegate from Frankfurt Airport, who said: “I’d argue we are sustainable. Air cargo fights poverty, hunger and provides disaster relief. Yes, there’s climate change, and we are working on that, but we do a lot of good things.”

But most delegates disagreed. Joost van Doesburg, head of cargo for Schiphol, said: “Of course vaccines are important. But look at Greece, which has had forest fires and floods. We have a big challenge.”

Mr Ambak said passengers weren’t prepared to pay extra on ticket prices to offset emissions – a theory disputed by other delegates – while airline customers stepped in to point out that many companies will, in fact, pay extra to be more environmentally friendly.

“Some of my customers have been engaged in buying SAF in big quantities,” said Asok Kumar, head of air freight for DB Schenker. “LVMH has bought 12,000 tons of SAF, so some are putting their money where their mouth is.”

He added: “No doubt there are others who are sitting on their hands and still evaluating, and so on and so forth. But if I look now at the amount of SAF we’ve purchased, and the amount of SAF our customers have purchased, it’s 72% more. So there’s a momentum gathering.

“We’re seeing inquiries from our customers increasing, as well as interest in SAF and the need to purchase it. So I think it’s moving in the right direction.”

Mr Kumar added that, looking solely at emissions on the ground – a popular airline tactic – was insufficient.

“If you look at the air freight industry, 93% of the CO2 emission is on kerosene. It’s not on the electric vehicles and whatever else that we have in the warehouse sites. If we don’t have a solution to resolve that, we are in trouble.”

Lothar Moele, executive director of CargoiQ, also pushed back on Mr Ambak’s view, pointing out that the German government had mandated a certain percentage of biofuel use.

“We shouldn’t shy away from demanding that politicians make the use of SAF mandatory. Without that, how can we increase the use? Everyone needs to look into their own behaviour. Then, we as consumers can force the industry to change.”

Shipper Lars Droog, director global logistics and sustainability for Cytek Biosciences, told delegates shippers stimulated airlines to buy SAF.

On the sidelines of the conference, he told The Loadstar: “I think we all know that a safer and cleaner world is much better for our children and grandchildren. The EU aims to be climate-neutral by 2050, and that’s something we must keep in mind.

“It’s true that, in essence, aviation is not good for the environment, but you also have to consider that you cannot stop flying.

“The only thing the aviation industry can do is make sure it becomes more sustainable. This takes time, and it isn’t something new…I’m hopeful. A focus on sustainability and the use of air freight to transport products must go hand in hand. With our new logistics set-up globally, this is really taken into consideration.”

Delegates also mentioned personal responsibility on cutting emissions, with Mr Droog telling delegates he only travelled in economy. When questioned by Mr Ambak about “the discomfort”, he pointed out: “It is the responsibility of airlines to make sure there is enough space for your legs.”