Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe
Severe flooding across central and eastern Europe is leading to transport delays, forwarders have warned. The ...
KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATED
KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATED
Gateways across Florida have shuttered in advance of Hurricane Helene’s expected imminent landfall, with airports and ports in Alabama and Georgia operating under contingencies.
Meteorologists at the US National Hurricane Center advised earlier today that Helene was making its “expected turn” towards the southern states bringing it to the Florida coast either later today or early tomorrow morning.
“A catastrophic and deadly storm surge is likely along portions of the coast, where inundation could reach up to 20ft above ground level, along with destructive waves,” the center said.
“There is also a danger of life-threatening storm surge along the remainder of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula. Residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate if told to do so.”
In response, ports in Canaveral, Fernandina, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Key West, Manatee, Panama City, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg have all closed.
As too has the Port of Tampa Bay, which said it was working with federal, state, and local partners to monitor the impact of Helene, noting “as always, the Port’s priorities are safety of life, protection of the environment, and maritime commerce resiliency”.
Partial restrictions have also been imposed at the Port of Miami Dade and Georgia’s Port of Savannah, which warned its gate openings tomorrow would be delayed by two hours.
On the air side, both Miami International Airport and Atlanta Airport have been paying close attention to the unfolding situation, the former directing customers to a series of safety tips from Miami-Dade County officials, which notes the region is in a “tropical storm warning”.
In a message posted on Twitter, Atlanta Airport noted that it “has a severe weather plan in preparation for potential impacts based on the current weather forecast”.“Even if the storm has minor impacts in Atlanta, severe weather across the Southeast could impact flights,” as some forecasters warned that Helene could result in a category 4 storm, bringing winds of 130-156 miles per hour.
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
Air charter market braced for very busy Q4, and prices are rising
Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough
Germany AG in disarray – 'DSV vs CVC' not over yet
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
Dali sister Maersk Saltoro boarded by FBI on arrival in Baltimore
Maersk to provide fulfilment services for Amazon from French warehouse
Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers
News in Brief podcast | Week 39 2024 | ILA strike latest, DB Schenker – again – and Seko Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article