Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Ahead of the curve: getting air cargo revenue management right

dreamstime_s_143419032
© Funtap P
By

McKinsey has published a really good article on revenue management for cargo airlines. Noting the current decline in demand, it offers ways out of a “hard landing”. First it notes the acceleration in digital bookings, and suggests airlines capture the data themselves.

“Due to the increase in online sales, cargo airlines have more data available about their customers’ behaviour. This is particularly the case for airlines that have their own sales portals.”

It shows how airlines can use the data to better forecast demand, better understand their customers’ needs and, by using new technology such as AI, improve both revenue management and customer service. A great read for cargo airlines.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    air cargo revenue management air cargo data air cargo market Trade Data Service US Exports US imports

    Most Read

    US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo

    Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks

    Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO

    As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network

    Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in

    Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets

    Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'

    Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal

    Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches next-gen pharma product

    K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers

    DB Schenker sale – dodging 'burned fingers' as Berlin tiptoes

    Doubts over more GRIs as Taiwan carriers bank on demand returning

    Declining Asian exports another blow to transpac contract hopes

    Vietnam to boost domestic box fleet as more shippers shift from China

    Canny Mærsk avoids two Bolloré auctions in style

    Track & trace: M&A life post-CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics