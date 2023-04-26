Ahead of the curve: getting air cargo revenue management right

Weak demand and slimmer retail margins eat into airfreight spend
McKinsey has published a really good article on revenue management for cargo airlines. Noting the current decline in demand, it offers ways out of a “hard landing”. First it notes the acceleration in digital bookings, and suggests airlines capture the data themselves.
“Due to the increase in online sales, cargo airlines have more data available about their customers’ behaviour. This is particularly the case for airlines that have their own sales portals.”
It shows how airlines can use the data to better forecast demand, better understand their customers’ needs and, by using new technology such as AI, improve both revenue management and customer service. A great read for cargo airlines.
