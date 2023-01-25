What next for Maersk, MSC and the other alliances?
In practice, the 2025 termination of the 2M vessel-sharing agreement (VSA) between Maersk and MSC ...
The CEOs of 2M Alliance partners MSC and Maersk Line announced today that their vessel-sharing agreement will end in 2025.
Vincent Clerc and Soren Toft said the decision was by mutual agreement.
A joint statement said: “MSC and Maersk recognise that much has changed since the two companies signed the 10-year agreement in 2015. Discontinuing the 2M Alliance paves the way for both companies to continue to pursue their individual strategies.”
According to the lines, there will be no immediate impact on services as the alliance will continue to operate as it has done since 2015.
“Each company’s customer teams will communicate with their respective clients to support them during, and beyond, the phase-out of the 2M Alliance,” said the carriers.
Analysis of the break-up is coming shortly…
