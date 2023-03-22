2022 results out for OOIL – the plan now is 'to develop more and more end-to-end business'

Near-collision in Panama Canal shows 'an accident is waiting to happen'
OOCL Utah‘s near-collision on Sunday with a Panama Canal lock gate suggests a tragic and costly ...
PRESS RELEASE
Hong Kong, 22nd March 2023
Orient Overseas (International) Limited
Announces 2022 Full Year Results
– Group Revenue of US$19,820 million
– Group EBIT of US$10,089 million
– Group EBITDA of US$10,950 million
– Operating Cash Flow of US$11,253 million
– Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of US$9,965 million
– Recommended Dividend for Full Year 2022 is approximately 70% of the Profit Attributable to Equity Holders at approximately US$6,974 million. Proposed ...
