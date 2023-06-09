LTL stars Yellow & XPO hammered
In a story headed “Yellow sees tonnage plummet, books Q4 loss”, FreightWaves (FW) reported that ...
Yellow Corp (YELL), once known as YRC Worldwide, is one of the most sizeable less-than-truckload players stateside.
Based on its annuals, it ranked third in the league tables right behind LTL leader FedEx Freight and industry benchmark Old Dominion, enjoying over $5bn in 2022 revenues. Out of which, it made $21.8m in net profit versus a net loss of $109.1m in 2021.
On the brink of collapse, if you recall, it secured a large funding round from the US Treasury in mid-2020 ...
