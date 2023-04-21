By Alessandro Pasetti 21/04/2023

You are probably already aware of the conflicting signs before us looking for risk appetite, or the lack thereof – if you haven’t done so already, please check out the top ’Loaded’ section of our separate XPO coverage today. That should do.

In this context, it’s even more remarkable, albeit not totally unexpected, that on the IT side of transport and logistics (T&L), Australia’s WiseTech (WTC) keeps generating tons of paper value for its investors.

We already looked at potential cracks – ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN