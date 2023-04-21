Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / WiseTech rides the M&A wave setting new record

AWT
ID 88375364 © Alphaspirit | Dreamstime.com
By

You are probably already aware of the conflicting signs before us looking for risk appetite, or the lack thereof – if you haven’t done so already, please check out the top ’Loaded’ section of our separate XPO coverage today. That should do.

In this context, it’s even more remarkable, albeit not totally unexpected, that on the IT side of transport and logistics (T&L), Australia’s WiseTech (WTC) keeps generating tons of paper value for its investors.

We already looked at potential cracks – ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bollore Logistics Ceva Logistics On the wires WiseTech Global Kerry Logistics Logistics on a steroid comedown SF Holding Transpacific Trade

    Most Read

    CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics

    Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages

    US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo

    Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share

    FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail

    Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO

    Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks

    Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)

    €63bn Hapag-Lloyd puts Mærsk in the shade

    Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics

    US west coast port labour disputes now just 'minor inconveniences'

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics – 'this is not the end of the story'

    e-Shipping the latest carrier to launch Russia service

    New collapsible ULDs for air and ocean freight get EASA approval

    Boxship demolition sales disappoint analysts as charter market booms