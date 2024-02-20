Wincanton and Zeus unveil exclusive freight technology deal

By LoadstarEditorial 20/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Wincanton acquires exclusive UK and Ireland software rights for Zeus’ digital freight management technologies – Freight Connect and Freight Command





Agreement strengthens Wincanton’s strategic shift to focus on EyeQ, the digitally enabled transport offer providing customers enhanced visibility, intelligent reporting and insights, cost and sustainability benefits

Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, has reached an exclusive agreement with Zeus, one of the fastest growing logistic-tech innovators in Europe, to acquire the exclusive evergreen rights to its market-leading digital freight management solutions in the UK and Ireland.

Earlier in 2023, Wincanton set out a strategic shift within its transport business to focus on transport management services, powered by digital technology. The company’s strategy is based on being the partner of choice for managed customer fleets, as evidenced by with recent contracts wins with Sainsbury’s, Primark, and New Look; for subcontracted outsourced 4PL needs; and for contracts which utilise both models, demonstrated by its recent contract win with Marshalls.

To accelerate this strategic shift, Wincanton has developed EyeQ, its digital transport planning and optimisation product. The acquisition of Zeus’ Freight Connect and Freight Command software rights will enable Wincanton to further enhance EyeQ through the integration of this proven and market-leading technology.

Zeus’ logistics-tech products optimise freight management, streamlining processes through an overland network management tool, allowing hauliers to automate their subcontracting processes, and providing drivers with easy-to-use access to their routes through the dedicated driver app.

Following this agreement, Zeus will continue to operate from its UK HQ, but withdraw from actively servicing the UK market. It also allows Zeus to invest in its next growth phase and strategic direction, bringing its innovative sustainable solutions to more international markets throughout Europe as well as fast growth markets such as India.

Commenting on the agreement, Daniel Porte, Strategy Director at Wincanton, said:

“Our agreement with Zeus for the exclusive use of its proven technology will greatly enhance our customer and sub-contraction solutions. By investing in innovation, we are transforming subcontractor management and supercharging Wincanton’s capabilities as the supply chain partner of choice.”

Clemente Theotokis, Co-Founder of Zeus, added:

“For an angel-funded business to achieve a partnership of this magnitude, against these economic challenges, just shows what can be achieved with a clear business mission to move a market forward. With Wincanton, we have found a partner who shares this vision, with the scale and scope to make a dramatic difference to the sustainability of freight in this country, now and into the future.”