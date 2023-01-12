By Alex Lennane 12/01/2023

Farewell, Flexport forwarders. (And welcome, Flexport software engineers.)

Yesterday’s news that Flexport has cut 20% of its workforce has sent the market into a spin, looking for signs of what may come next. Is it a cost-cutting exercise to survive ? or ahead of M&A or an IPO? Is it a tactical retreat, now that the market is looking pretty shaky? Is it a desire to be a different sort of business?

Or, perhaps, it is all of the above.

Flexport itself clearly ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN