Bull corner: DSV vs Kuehne – what to love and hate
… fools seldom differ
Stuck at around Dkr1,300 a share, with momentum giving way to headwinds and risk hedging on the stock market, DSV is preparing for a big event in Copenhagen as palpitations are felt across the group, if you talk to insiders.
The Danish powerhouse – unanimously considered the be the one to beat in forwarding, still in this market – is closing a Q3 23 stint that, based on the anecdotal evidence we have gathered in recents weeks, could be significantly worse ...
Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved
'Freefalling' Asia-North Europe rates shed half their value in three weeks
China Railways launches new 50ft container designed for express rail services
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
MSC's second-hand ship shopping spree continues despite declining vessel values
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Forwarders and box lines will carry on with their own air networks
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
Mexico-US trade flows checked as borders become pressure points
Lidl-owned Tailwind targets apparel shippers on its China-Europe services
Carriers hunt e-commerce volumes as China-UK air freight capacity jumps
Air India targeting pharma trade with air freight fleet capacity set to quadruple
Are China’s ports and shipping companies being used to spy on the world?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article