WestJet Cargo and GTA Group launch three 737-800 BCFs

By LoadstarEditorial 21/04/2023

PRESS RELEASE

The start of operations of three dedicated freighters opens up a whole new world of opportunities for WestJet Cargo and the GTA Group.

WestJet Cargo together with the GTA Group inaugurated the launch of three 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters yesterday in Toronto. More celebrations are planned today in Halifax and on April 25 in Vancouver. The event marked the start of a dedicated cargo service designed to fulfill the large-scale needs of businesses, freight forwarders, shippers and individual customers across an expanding network.

WestJet Cargo and GTA’s dedicated freighters will now begin operating between six stations in Halifax, Calgary, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and Vancouver. Integrating into WestJet Group’s existing network, WestJet Cargo and GTA’s dedicated freighters will work in tandem with the cargo carrying bellies of WestJet’s existing fleet of a hundred 737 aircraft and use the group’s highly skilled 737 pilots. With a payload of 23 tons, the three freighters will have a weekly capacity of over 1500 tons. Their operation will create global connectivity and open trade lanes between Canada and the Caribbean, Europe, Japan and the United States.

In addition to the broad range of commodities already carried by WestJet Cargo such as perishables, e-commerce and live animals, the dedicated freighters have enabled a broad expansion of the carrier’s service offerings, including the capacity to carry oversized items and unitized e-commerce containers.

“Our incredibly talented and creative team at WestJet Cargo is eager to satisfy the demand of Canada’s underserved air cargo market, by bringing competitive cost advantages, increased choice, reliable on-time performance and exemplary customer service. This launch signifies a green light to do just that, as we strive to meet the needs of Canada’s expanding cargo market,” said Kirsten de Bruijn, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Cargo.

The launch of the dedicated freighters is marking an important milestone for WestJet Cargo, as it asserts its role as a key player in the Canadian airfreight market, facilitating the country’s access to a competitively priced and reliable air cargo service. It’s never too late to think big!