WaveBL secures $26m series B funding round

06 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ ? WaveBL, a market-leading provider of electronic Bills, has successfully raised $26 million in its latest funding round, consolidating its position as a leading player in the digital trade document sector globally.
The round was led by NewRoad Capital Partners, an operator-led, demand-driven investment firm focused on innovative and growth-oriented companies in the supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology sectors. Existing investors ZIM, Marius Nacht, ...