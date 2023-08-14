By Alessandro Pasetti 14/08/2023

… it’s that classic moment now. The answer?

(Take it with a pinch of salt. Some people speculate, I only ask.)

Then

It was in late 2022 when the Danish press titled: “A Danish-speaking Swiss becomes first foreigner at the helm of Mærsk“.

Those were the days when ’Lucky Søren’ (Skou), previously group CEO, had decided to call it quits.

In the call that followed the Q2 23 numbers on 4 August, believe it or not, as the stock fall accelerated due to an unconvincing display ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN