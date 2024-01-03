Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable

dreamstime_s_277472078
© Djvstock |
By

Vessels are now resorting to switching off their AIS transponders to conceal their movements and prevent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea – but it could also impact container monitoring.

Playing a critically important role in collision-avoidance, particularly at night or in fog, vessels use other ships’ AIS data as a second line of defence after radar.

Although AIS is legally mandated by the IMO under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), the organisation does make exceptions for ships under fire.

“If the master believes that the continual operation of AIS might compromise the safety and security of his/her ship, or where security incidents are imminent, the AIS may be switched off,” says IMO Circular A1106(29) para 22.

But in practice, ships often turn off their transponders, but more often than not, this is not because they are liable to be shot at. A notable example in recent years has been the Russian ‘dark fleet’ of tankers carrying sanction-busting oil, evading authorities.

Though the activities of these vessels are secret by design, it is thought that ‘dark fleet’ vessels have been involved in more than 30 accidents, including groundings and fires.

But, as AIS data is available for all to see, Houthi militants gain the opportunity to use the information to stage attacks on vessels and their crews. So by running the Red-Sea gauntlet with AIS turned off, ships can ease the risk of Houthi militants tracking their positions.

However, if Yemenis on shore cannot watch ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, their drones certainly can, meaning there is still risk to vessels transiting Red Sea.

And a joint statement by shipping industry associations BIMCO, ICS, CLIA, IMCA, Intercargo, Intertanko, IMCA and OCIMF advised that switching off AIS was no guarantee against being attacked.

It advised: “Switching off AIS makes it marginally more difficult to track a ship, but may also hinder the ability of the military to provide support or direct contact.

“Limiting the information in AIS data fields or switching off AIS could make a ship harder to locate, but it is unlikely to ultimately prevent an attack. Limiting AIS data to the mandatory fields and omitting the next port of call could be considered.”

Forwarders, meanwhile, have expressed concern that the lack of AIS could impact the monitoring of boxes.

“Many vessels have switched off their tracking and GPS in the Middle East region to become invisible – container monitoring could become an issue,” said one.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AIS attack dark fleet Houthis Israel Palestine conflict Iran Piracy Ray Car Carriers War! What is it good for? Yemen

    Most Read

    Maersk halts Red Sea movements after Houthi attack

    Hapag-Lloyd continues transit via the Cape of Good Hope

    Air cargo market has 'normalised', but earnings will fall, says KAL chief

    Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms

    Market forces will trump attempts to make air freight greener

    Profiteering in a 'snapback' year

    DSV expands presence to strengthen support for the diverse industries

    Cargobot announces expansion into Europe with its transportation tools

    Kuehne+Nagel pioneers carbon insetting for electric trucks

    Mark Tapper steps up as new CEO of Palletforce

    Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar

    Turhan Özen steps down as chief cargo officer at Turkish Cargo

    Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable

    Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers

    ECJ rejects UPS $1.9bn compensation claim over failed TNT merger