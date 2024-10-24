Kuehne + Nagel – applying Say's Law
Time, give it time
R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON WTC: 'WHITE NOISE' TURNS INTO NEWSDHL: GREEN PUSH UPDATEKNIN: DOWN SHE GOESDSV: SOLUTIONS THE STAR PERFORMER DSV: DOWNSIDE REMINDERDSV: AIR AND OCEAN VOLUMES RISEDSV: SOLID INTERIMSDSV: FIRST TAKE KNIN: AIR VOLUMES RISEKNIN: SEA VOLUMES FALLKNIN: PUSHING UNIT COST DOWNKNIN: COST CONTROL 'SAVES THE DAY'KNIN: SOFT TRADING UPDATE
R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON WTC: 'WHITE NOISE' TURNS INTO NEWSDHL: GREEN PUSH UPDATEKNIN: DOWN SHE GOESDSV: SOLUTIONS THE STAR PERFORMER DSV: DOWNSIDE REMINDERDSV: AIR AND OCEAN VOLUMES RISEDSV: SOLID INTERIMSDSV: FIRST TAKE KNIN: AIR VOLUMES RISEKNIN: SEA VOLUMES FALLKNIN: PUSHING UNIT COST DOWNKNIN: COST CONTROL 'SAVES THE DAY'KNIN: SOFT TRADING UPDATE
Amazon Air has received a ringing endorsement for its airfreight services from Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), after it opened its capacity to third parties.
In the Swiss forwarder’s Q3 earnings call yesterday, CEO Stefan Paul revealed that K+N’s Asian subsidiary, Apex, which focuses on the transpacific and intra-Asia with an emphasis on ecommerce fulfilment, is using Amazon aircraft.
“I have to say we are absolutely satisfied with the service offered by Amazon Air,” he told analysts. “It’s the domestic fleet of Amazon, roughly 60, 70 aircraft.”
He explained: “We inject in Honolulu our ecommerce business into the Amazon aircraft or air fleet business, and we leverage them for distribution within the US marketplace.
“It is used for ecommerce, but also for standard hard cargo from the Apex perspective. So this is a perfect fit.
“On one side, we utilise the return flights for Amazon out of Honolulu, and on the other side, we have a direct connection into the different hubs of Amazon Air in the US marketplace.
“Overall, I would call it a win-win situation.”
Amazon is currently fielding four A330-300Fs operated by Hawaiian Airlines out of Honolulu into the US mainland. It has another four stored and two parked, according to Planespotters’ database, all under the Hawaiian contract.
Amazon announced this month that it was making space available on its flights to third parties, and would offer charters.
It said: “Amazon Air Cargo is now open for business serving domestic networks across North America, EMEA and Asia. We’re ready to handle, transport and deliver your goods safely, securely and efficiently – on time, every day.”
Within its three regional air transport networks, Amazon offers one-day services, utilising the amalgamated fleets of its air carrier partners of more than 100 aircraft on more than 250 flights a day.
K+N meanwhile, in its Q3 results, said it had seen air volume growth up 5% in the quarter, mainly from perishables, with yields and unit costs “stable”, and growth centred on the transpacific.
One analyst on the earnings call noted that the overall air freight industry had seen double-digit growth this year, and queried why K+N’s was lower.
Mr Paul explained: “I think the difference comes overall from the ecommerce share, which is, as we all know, outside of our remit, at least in the Kuehne + Nagel legacy; we only provide service for ecommerce companies out of China with Apex. So that’s the reason why our numbers and [the] market rate is a little bit different.”
K+N’s Q3 air logistics results yesterday showed turnover in the nine months rose 4%, to CHF5.2bn ($6bn), while gross profit sank 7%, to CHF1.25bn. Ebit fell 23% to CHF330m. Q3 fared better, with turnover up 20%, to CHF1.8bn, gross profit up 6%, to CHF434m – but ebit fell 12%, to CHF120m.
Atlas Air operates two 747-8Fs on behalf of the forwarder.
More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
Trump tariff threat and China downturn will make CNY 2025 'different'
Air cargo shifts capacity to where the money is as holiday season begins
Digital air cargo community systems key to unlock sustainable cargo future
Maersk expects profit hike on strong demand and Red Sea crisis
'Game-changer' may now be 'game-over', as India eyes cabotage u-turn
The Loadstar explains: onboard carbon capture and storage
A long slow road to recovery for US trucking – some operators won't make it
Passenger rush to attend festivals puts a strain on India's air cargo flows
Latam forwarders call on carriers to boost capacity so exports can flow
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article