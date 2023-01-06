US FTC proposes to ban non-compete clauses for staff to boost competition

By Alex Lennane 06/01/2023

It could be a game-changer for logistics staff – and companies. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed a rule which would ban companies from imposing non-compete clauses on staff. The FTC believes the ban could result in increased wages, of some $3bn a year, and expand career opportunities. The FTC added that non-compete clauses, often imposed for a period after an employee leaves a company, hinder innovation and dynamism. It would also force employers to rescind existing non-compete clauses. The plan is open for consultation.