US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing

US authority comes down hard on Norfolk Southern after Ohio derailment
US rail safety culture faces renewed criticism and calls for change after a report from ...
Containerised imports into the US are expected to break through the 2m teu mark this month, for the first time since last October.
But according to the monthly Port Tracker, published by the National Retail Federation (NRF) in collaboration with maritime consultancy Hackett Associates, monthly volumes should slip back below that threshold for the remainder of the year.
But at least the rate of year-on-year decline is expected to shrink, it says.
Based on traffic projections at major US container gateways, Port Tracker forecasts 2.03m teu of import cargo this month, 10.2% down on August last year. But it is an improvement over July, when an estimated 1.91m teu entered the US, 12.7% lower than 12 months prior.
In June, US ports handled 1.83m teu, down 18.7% year on year, which brought the tally for the first half of the year to 10.5m teu, 22% short of the first six months of 2022.
Hackett Associates founder Ben Hackett explained: “The discrepancy between rising growth in sales and declining cargo volumes is happening because retailers are working their way through inventory built up over the last 12-18 months. Cargo growth should resume as inventories are depleted.”
Tim Denoyer, ACT Research VP and senior analyst, who penned the CASS Freight Index for July, takes a similar view. “Declining retail sales and destocking remain the primary issues, but dynamics are shifting as real incomes improve and the worst of the destock is in the rearview mirror,” he stated.
There are questions marks over consumer spending, though, which accounts for about 70% of US GDP, so the impact could be massive.
In the NRF’s Economic Review for August, chief economist Jack Kleinhenz warned that while consumers had been spending more than last year, spending growth had slowed – owing to financial pressures like inflation and high interest rates – from 4.2% in the first quarter to 1.6% in the second.
While the decline in imports is expected to shrink, Port Tracker does not envisage inbound container throughput to grow beyond August. It projects volumes of 1.97m teu in September, 1.99m teu in October and 1.92m teu in November and December. For the full year, this points to 22.3m teu, a drop of 12.8% from 2022.
The December prediction of 1.92m teu would be a 10.7% increase on a year ago, marking a return to growth after year-on-year volume contraction this year.
However, intermodal volumes for the first week of August are not pointing to a surge in imports this month. They were down 5.2% year on year, which brought the tally for the first 31 weeks to a 9.5% drop in intermodal units moved on US rail carriers.
The view from the container carrier side is similarly subdued, noted Freightos head of research Judah Levine.
“Even as peak season gets under way, carriers are having to reduce capacity to get rates to climb, reflecting the general over-supplied state of the market as fleet sizes continue to grow.”
On the bright side, cargo owners can look forward to a spell of business without the threat of disruption from congestion or labour confrontation, noted Jonathan Gold, NRF VP for supply chain and customs policy.
“We expect to see a smooth shipping season ahead of the winter holiday shopping season,” he said.
US rail safety culture faces renewed criticism and calls for change after a report from ...
US railways and ports have shaken off the congestion that had weighed heavily on their ...
News that Freightos has moved to cut costs by making 13% of its staff redundant ...
Three major rail operators have struck a deal that will see a new freight corridor ...
US trucking volumes improved in May after declines in the previous months, but observers still ...
Risky bottom fishing
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Rail (CPKC) is bullish on the prospects for its Mexico intermodal ...
Newly merged Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad (CPKC) is marketing its new status as the ...
'Look to costs' says Hapag-Lloyd CEO, as freight rates are 'unsustainable'
Carriers get tougher on blankings as earnings tumble, but GRIs hold
Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects
Flood of mega-newbuilds a real challenge for carrier fleet managers
Slow demand and overcapacity driving a forwarder 'race to the bottom'
UPS: 'all hands on deck' to retrieve million parcels a day lost to rivals
Toll Group – just another disaster unveiled
Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds
US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing
The capacity and rates fallout at the end of Yellow's LTL road
Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7926 382 655
Comment on this article