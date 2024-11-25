By Alessandro Pasetti 25/11/2024

Today, let’s dissect a statement* released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Friday, 22 November.

(*Headed: ’UPS to Pay $45 Million Penalty for Improperly Valuing Business Unit’.)

The (watch)dog

The government agency announced “settled charges against United Parcel Service Inc [UPS] for materially misrepresenting its earnings because it failed to follow generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in valuing one of its worst performing businesses”.

Bar M&A for a moment and consider that logistics integrator UPS, as well as its rival FedEx, are ...

