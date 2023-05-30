UPS names John Bolla new president of global healthcare

By Alex Lennane 30/05/2023

UPS has appointed John Bolla as new president of UPS Healthcare. He replaces Wes Wheeler, who after three and a half years has decided to retire.

Mr Bolla joined UPS a year ago and headed the healthcare logistics and distribution business in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (AMEA).

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead more than 10,000 healthcare logistics experts and a global network spanning 220 countries and territories worldwide,” he said. “With this team of dedicated professionals, we will continue helping healthcare companies make their operations more precise, productive, scalable and smart.”

Prior to joining UPS, he served as chief operations officer at Adare Pharma Solutions, where he was responsible for global sales, operations, contract development and manufacturing strategy across the US and Europe.

“John brings a wealth of healthcare and pharmaceutical experience after a long career in the pharmaceuticals and medical device industry,” said president of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions Kate Gutmann.

Mr Bolla also worked at GlaxoSmithKline for 22 years.