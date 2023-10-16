Unisys debuts quantum-powered solution that tackles complex logistics optimisation challenges

Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics
Logistics management has entered a new era, marked by the demand for rapid shipping, optimised ...
PRESS RELEASE
Quantum maximizes capacity, translating it into time and cost savings; solution produces industry-specific analyses in seconds
BLUE BELL, Pa., October 16, 2023 – Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has unveiled Unisys Logistics Optimization™, a new quantum-powered solution designed to help organizations solve complex logistics optimization challenges in seconds. As logistics costs continue to rise, companies are urgently trying to redefine the shipping process to improve the customer experience, decrease their costs and drive additional incremental revenue. This is where Unisys Logistics Optimization™ steps in. Populated with industry-specific insights, the solution leverages a combination of quantum computing, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive business outcomes.
The company will debut Unisys Logistics Optimization™ during a virtual launch event on October 17, 2023, and anyone interested in attending is encouraged to register in advance. Those who attend will have the opportunity to see a demonstration of the solution and hear from industry leaders such as from global analyst firm IDC and trade publication FreightWaves.
Unisys Logistics Optimization™ uses pre-trained models to generate answers to complex queries in seconds. This represents a substantial leap forward, as this rapid turnaround was not possible previously. Traditional computational tools would require years to collect and learn from operational data to produce similar results. The solution provides logistics companies, such as air cargo carriers, with an optimal plan for packing, storing and routing shipments across multiple vehicles more efficiently and cost-effectively.
Piloting the new solution in pursuit of its next breakthrough in logistics optimization is Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) cargo arm, MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo), which serves nearly 100 destinations worldwide. Currently, the airline’s flight planners spend a significant amount of time manually selecting and assigning each shipment to unit load devices (ULDs), resulting in high operational overhead. Unisys will implement a secure and reliable solution that provides MASkargo flight planners with a graphic cargo plan tailored to maximize their cargo capacity, profitability and ability to manage priority shipments that meet customer expectations.
“MASkargo is continuously seeking ways to enhance efficiency, improving the customer experience and touchpoints,” commented Mark Jason Thomas, CEO of MASkargo. “Our collaboration with Unisys represents part of MASkargo’s digitalization journey by employing the use of quantum computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize processes, supporting network planning, and ensuring reliable, clear communication of accurate information.”
Unisys has an extensive track record of serving and innovating for logistics and transportation companies for more than 30 years, putting the company in a unique position to offer a wealth of industry expertise. Unlike other solutions in the market, Unisys Logistics Optimization™ does not require any additional data training to begin deployment, and it does not upend existing IT infrastructure or operations – providing immediate and ongoing value to clients as its accuracy self-improves over time through daily use, so it is never out of date.
“Containing logistics costs is mission critical, and companies are seeking solutions that will meet that important need,” said Chris Arrasmith, senior vice president, Enterprise Computing Solutions at Unisys. “We have built true operational foresight by integrating advanced analytics, reinforced machine learning, and the best of classical and new quantum computing architectures, enabling us to drive value in near real-time for clients.”
Unisys Logistics Optimization™ is built for air cargo, ground handlers and freight forwarders and is designed to help logistics companies optimize in three ways:
To learn more about Unisys Logistics Optimization™ and to sign up for the virtual launch, click here.
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
Europe 2021 results show some growth as Flexport battles rising costs
Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel
Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel
Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood
Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?
OOCL Q3 data provides a frightening pre-curser to carrier results season
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article