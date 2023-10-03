Sponsored podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys

By LoadstarEditorial 03/10/2023

In this sponsored episode, Mike King, host and producer of The Loadstar Podcast, discovers that quantum physics is not merely relevant in 2023 because of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, one of the hit movies of the summer. Rather, it is the bedrock of the technologies now transforming the world of logistics.

Mike is joined by Sean Tinney, global solutions lead for enterprise computing solutions at Unisys, a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world’s leading organisations.

Mike and Sean discuss how quantum computing and AI are converging to create entirely new paradigms for the world of freight. The future of supply chains is here, and it’s called quantum logistics.

Episode in detail:

The origins of quantum logistics (2.44)

Quantum physics and Oppenheimer (3.55)

Quantum computer and the supply chain (5.06)

Practical logistics applications (7.27)

Defining and deploying quantum logistics (9.56)

How Unisys is harnessing technology (11.48)

Quantum IQ (12.42)

Advanced analytics and SC complexity (13.25)

Optimising logistics management (15.43)

Quantum logistics case examples (16.56)

Cutting costs; boosting profits (19.29)

Most suitable markets for new tech (21.15)