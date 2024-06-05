Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

UBS: DSV + Schenker – update on 'potential' tie-up scenarios

Books
ID 141544975 © Lovelyday12 | Dreamstime.com
By

As previously flagged by DeskOne…

(Source Loadstar Premium's DeskOne)

(Source Loadstar Premium’s DeskOne)

… on Monday, analysts at UBS updated their “EPS [earnings per share] accretion and ROCE [return on capital employed] scenarios in a potential Schenker tie-up” with Danish forwarder DSV.

The full note can now be found here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV Electric vehicles European Commission European Trucking HGV IRU road haulage Scania

    Most read news

    Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel

    Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic

    Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'

    Final four bidders for DB Schenker revealed

    Port congestion disrupts almost half Asia-Europe sailings

    Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown

    Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows

    Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching

    Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion

    Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs

    Box rates ease, but 'things may get worse for shippers before they get better'

    FedEx CEO talks Amazon (and DHL); break-up calls; USPS value-destroyer

    Atlas Air says split from Amazon 'all part of the plan'

    More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets

    Indian shippers and retailers suffer in a wave of supply chain disruption

    Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high