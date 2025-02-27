Triumph Financial snaps up Greenscreens.ai in $160m cash/equity deal

Triumph Financial (Nasdaq: TFIN), a fintech firm focused on payments, factoring, banking and other solutions for the transportation industry, has agreed to acquire Greenscreens.ai.
Under the terms of the agreement, Triumph will buy Greenscreens.ai for $140m in cash and $20m in TFIN stock.
The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in Q2 25.
Greenscreens.ai is a “pricing solution” for the logistics industry that delivers short-term freight market pricing intelligence and business insights.
