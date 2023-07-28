Transaction in DSV shares made by members of the executive board

By LoadstarEditorial 28/07/2023

To read the full statement, please click here.

The soundtrack?

CEO Jens Andersen and COO Jens Lund cashed in this week at just over Dkr1,405 a share, ahead of today’ plunge…

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £13.00

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN