Thetius:Zero decarbonisation programme officially launched.

Transforming the role of ports through decarbonisation
From an article by UNCTAD Europe's drive to decarbonise is picking up pace with the latest ...
PRESS RELEASE
Working in partnership with SeaSpan, Inmarsat and Lloyd’s Register to tackle maritime decarbonisation.
[London, United Kingdom]: Thetius today announced a new partnership with Seaspan Corporation, worldwide leader in independent containership management and ownership. Inmarsat, a leading satellite service provider and Lloyd’s Register, a global services company that specialises in engineering and technology for the maritime industry.
“Lloyd’s Register and the Maritime Decarbonisation Hub are pleased to join the Thetius:Zero partnership alongside Seaspan and Inmarsat to tackle some of the key issues around maritime decarbonisation,” said Andy McKeran, Lloyd’s Register Chief Commercial Officer. “As proven through the establishment of the Safety Tech Accelerator and our work with other corporates, we are committed to supporting start-ups and SME’s which provide innovative solutions to navigate the complex challenges of the energy transition. The Thetius:Zero programme will allow innovators to showcase their solutions and will provide the opportunity to work with industry leaders to develop these into tangible tools for decarbonisation.”
This news comes in the wake of the successful completion of the first session which saw the partners collaborate in the home of the first innovation challenge. Contributions over the two days led to the creation of challenge statements focusing on issues within fuel safety, emissions measurement, port risk management and carbon capture.
These challenges will be released in the coming days and the Thetius:Zero programme is inviting innovative start-ups and SMEs to solve these complex challenges. Following the official announcement an open call for application submission will be open and a shortlist of entrants will be selected and invited to pitch their ideas. This pitching event will take place in May to a jury of representatives from Thetius, Seaspan, Inmarsat and Lloyd’s Register.
In solving these challenges there will be an opportunity to collaborate with the corporate partners involved in developing proof of concepts and establishing high potential partnerships.
To learn more about Thetius:Zero, click here https://thetius.com/ or get in touch with Nick Chubb or David Cocoracchio to learn more about this program or its next iteration.
About [Thetius] Thetius is the innovation agency for the global maritime industry. To make innovation work you need unique insight, the ability to execute, and the right people engaged. Thetius exists to connect people, support the execution of new ideas, and create unique insight through our research and data sets.
