White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
Chinese retaliation to US tariffs will hit the “low-margin” agricultural sector the hardest, and White ...
Just as investment gurus wonder whether a slowing US economy in the first quarter actually just boils down to tariffs and related propaganda – Citi asks: “How much is tariffs? How much is temporary?” – the headlines of the past 24 hours were the epitome of hard work in protecting alpha.
(…given the market we live in, as highlighted a week ago in our ’Spooked, once again…’ coverage.)
As you may have noticed, a rather bearish, often leading Goldman Sachs made the ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
