By Alessandro Pasetti 11/03/2025

Just as investment gurus wonder whether a slowing US economy in the first quarter actually just boils down to tariffs and related propaganda – Citi asks: “How much is tariffs? How much is temporary?” – the headlines of the past 24 hours were the epitome of hard work in protecting alpha.

(…given the market we live in, as highlighted a week ago in our ’Spooked, once again…’ coverage.)

As you may have noticed, a rather bearish, often leading Goldman Sachs made the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN