By Alessandro Pasetti 10/07/2023

You just cannot stop a charging bull at times.

While the background story of what’s about to come should be clear to everybody – our recap is here: ’For whom the earnings bell tolls the hardest’ – it’s time for the bulls and bears to confront the coming reality of Q2 23 figures.

Last week, as far as expectations specifically for US trucking were concerned, it was Morgan Stanley, moving ahead of other brokers, to address peak pain for a US land ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN