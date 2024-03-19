Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Temporary suspension of operations at airport in Quito

thumbnail_GeneralAeropuerto2
By

PRESS RELEASE

Quito, March 18, 2024. – Corporación Quiport, concessionaire of the Quito International Airport, informs about the temporary suspension of air operations at the Mariscal Sucre airport due to preventive maintenance work on the runway.

The maintenance work, which will cover around 70,275 m2 on the runway, ensures efficiency and safeguards safety in air operations, as well as avoiding unexpected closures due to emergency corrective work.

The suspension of operations will take place on the following days and times:

– May 11 and 18, June 1, July 6, 13 and 20, September 7, 14 and 21 from 2:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

– June 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The aerodrome closures have been coordinated and authorized by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC). The airlines that operate at the Quito airport have already been informed of this need by Quiport and the DGAC through the respective NOTAM.

Airlines’ itinerary changes, rescheduling or flight cancellations will be informed opportunely, but we invite passengers who have scheduled flights on those dates and times to contact their airlines to receive updated information. You can find the phone numbers at: https://www.aeropuertoquito.aero/aerolineas/

Quiport will also carry out maintenance work on taxiways A and B, which will not affect air operations, but which, together with the work on the runway, are necessary to keep the airport facilities in optimal conditio

